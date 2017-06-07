Hubbard’s Marina Fishing Report June 2017

In Shore

The big front we had blow through has the water dirty inside Johns Pass for the next day or two. This dirty water has the sheepshead and black drum very excited and ready to eat. Sheepshead love pieces of live or dead shrimp around the pilings of the docks or bridge. Black drum love large shrimp or smaller crabs weighted to bottom around the same areas you catch sheepshead. Steve Raines from Wisconsin was catching speckled trout around John’s Pass Bridge using spro jigs. Tarpon have moved into the pass and are being spotted rolling through the pass, you can catch large tarpon early morning as they head out of John’s Pass and move south along the beaches.

Near Shore

Before the big cold front we had some stellar near shore fishing early this past week. The hogfish bite really picked up for us and we were catching them like we did in the cooler months getting a half dozen or more each day on live shrimp. The red grouper also got more excited for us too biting live pinfish or large squid strips. Kingfish action is still sporadic but the mackerel cooperated well this week. The waters will calm down by the time you read this report, but it will take till Saturday or early Sunday before the waters clear up and the near shore fishing recovers.

Offshore

We have not had an offshore fishing trip since our latest report. However, we are looking forward to the start of Red snapper and gag grouper season June first. The gags will be out deeper since the water is hot. I would start looking for them past that 120 foot mark and the deeper the better the big boy gags will be caught in the 150-200 foot range. The red snapper seem to be everywhere this year as they get more and more populous and aggressive. The best area to start is past 100 foot but were seeing them as shallow in high numbers in the 70-80 foot range. Best area as in the past is past the 120 foot mark 30-35 miles from shore or great. Red snapper tackle is 60-80lb test on a 6ot reel or better with a 7ot circle hook. For more red snapper tips and tricks check out our latest video with Salt Strong: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=guVZi0H6iUg

Tampa Bay Ferry and Taxi news

The Madeira Beach water taxi runs five days a week, Wednesday – Sunday 10am – 10pm, check out the website, http://www.tampabayferry.com/madeira-beach-taxi-route/

The water taxi is a great way to get your pets around the area with you. We allow friendly pets on board along with coolers and bicycles! There’s tons of stuff to do while catching a ride with the Madeira beach water taxi, check out all the things to do: www.tampabayferry.com/things-to-do/

Captain Jack’s Dolphin Corner

Manatees are back & have return to Boca Ciega Bay waters. They feed in the back bays on plentiful & healthy turtle grass beds. Look for bald eagle roosting atop a cell tower along the dolphin watching nature cruise & eco tour boat.

Great time of year to visit Egmont key! It’s not too hot, plus take in the Egmont key island’s guardhouse, it acts as a museum. Open to the public! Great addition to any island visitors that want to learn more about this pristine nature preserve & historic island paradise. Dog Leg key, local island Rookery, has plenty of baby seabirds. Visible are baby pelicans, all white with brown feathers. Observe gopher tortoise.

Fishing Report by Captain Mark & Dylan Hubbard • 727.393.1947

John’s Pass Boardwalk, Madeira Beach www.HubbardsMarina.com