Hubbards Fishing Report for Tampa Bay & the Gulf of Mexico

Hubbards Fishing Report by By Captain Mark & Dylan Hubbard

727.393.1947

John’s Pass Boardwalk, Madeira Beach

HubbardsMarina.com

In Shore

Snook are absolutely loaded up inside John’s Pass right now, the gators side of the pass along the seawalls multiple anglers are catching a dozen plus each night.

Since the water is so warm in the bay it seems the incoming tide has them excited as the cooler water along the beaches rolls into the passes. Many snook are found along the beaches during the day but at night they seem to stack up in the passes. Trout are still biting well inside the pass along the deeper grass flats some big trout are being spotted now towards the back of the pass along the Jungle Prada seawalls and around Dog Leg Key. Redfish action along the oyster bars is steady but chumming will help get them excited. It’s easy to get the flats alive this time of year by throwing a few handfuls of dead white bait out. Get a bunch in the net and keep some alive and let the rest sit in a bucket. Set up on an area and sling some of the dead baits out over the area and then hold on tight!

Near Shore

The hogfish bite has slowed pretty good nearshore but we’re still picking at them, the hot water definitely has them more leader shy than ever. However, the red grouper action has heated up for us around the 60-80 foot mark you can get plenty of action and pick through the shorts to get a few keepers but out in the 90-120 foot stuff you can get your keeper reds easily if you’re sticking and moving. This time of year the red grouper are out over the swiss cheese style hard bottom scavenging along the bait schools so drifting is the easiest method to fill the box up with some big firetruck red grouper. Don’t forget the flat lines though the tuna and cobia are still around more so cobia than tuna but you just never know.

Offshore

Red snapper season has come to a close for the federally permitted for-hire fleet which includes us at Hubbard’s Marina. However, there’s plenty more fish in the sea we have gag grouper, red grouper, mangroves, mutton and tons more to target until the end of the year when it all resets. We had a killer red snapper season overall landing big numbers of nice sized snapper.

The gag grouper bite has gone okay, but we expect it to even get better and better as the fall sets in. Keep in mind the best months for gag grouper fishing end in ER. Wahoo are still around offshore but lately the cobia and tuna have been more frequent visitors of our offshore fishing boats out of John’s Pass. If you want more offshore fishing tips and tricks, or more on his upcoming seminars check out the Hubbard’s Marina Facebook eventpage: https://www.facebook.com/events/1989176224639645.

Want to read the past reports? Visit: http://hubbardsmarina.com/hubbards-marina-fishing-reports/.

Tampa Bay Ferry & Taxi News:

With Summer, there’s a summer time special of Buy one Day get the Second day FREE! Pay for an all-day pass Friday and then use that same pass all day Saturday too, Only $19.50 less that one day beach parking! Pet-friendly, pack your cooler, offering private party taxi service for your next dinner party or cruise (up to 49 passengers). Running (weather permitting) Wednesday – Sunday 10am-10pm updated website, check out: http://www.tampabayferry.com/madeira-beach-taxi-route/.

Tons of stuff to do while catching a ride, check out: http://www.tampabayferry.com/things-to-do/.

Captain Jack’s Corner

Still lots of manatees around, but staying a little deeper in cooler waters. Local island rookery Dog Leg Key is very active with grown up birds moving around the island.

Join the Hubbard’s Marina Dolphin Watching Nature Cruise & Eco Tour inside beautiful John’s Pass for a view of this local island paradise. A bunch of young juvenile dolphins moving in groups.

Sea turtle action is around Egmont Key is very prolific, lots of loggerhead sea turtles moving to and from Egmont Key and Fort De Soto areas. FAQs: https://hubbardsmarina.com/faqs/.