Health Advisory: Fort De Soto’s North Beach

/0 Comments/in , /by

The Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) has issued an advisory for the waters at Fort De Soto’s North Beach based on the marine water bacterial indicator recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This area should be considered a potential health risk to swimmers.

DOH-Pinellas conducts saltwater beach testing through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. Water samples are analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci) that normally inhabit the intestinal tracts of humans and animals which may cause human disease, infections or rashes.

The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water run-off, pets, wildlife and sewage. The purpose of the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program is to determine whether Florida has significant beach water quality problems.

Weather permitting, the next sampling will be conducted on June 12.

Water quality classifications are based upon the EPA’s recommended standard for enterococci of no more than 70 colony forming units per 100 milliliters of marine water. More information about the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program is available online.

Information courtesy of Pinellas County. For information about DOH-Pinellas, go to www.PinellasHealth.com.

You might also like
Coyotes in Pinellas County
6 Unlicensed Contractors Arrested
Tidbits & News March 2017
Legend of Tierra Verde Mural Returns to it’s Ancestral Home – Almost
A New Field For The Miracle League Children
Tampa Bay Watch 2017 Summer Camps
ulfport’s Get Rescued: Adoptables, Critter Costumes & Doppelgangers
Splash Harbour Water Park Is Offering Free Admission To All Military, EMS, Nurses, Firefighters And Police Officers For The Month Of May
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *