Florida Botanical Gardens to Host Annual Flower Sale and Clinic

It’s the time of year for garden enthusiasts to get back outside and add spring plants and flowers into the mix.

The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation and the Florida West Coast Orchid Society are partnering to host an orchid re-potting clinic and bromeliad sale on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.

Orchid owners who are unsure on how to re-pot their orchids or who don’t have the time can bring their plants to the experts from the Florida West Coast Orchid Society for help.

Orchid Society members will demonstrate how to re-pot orchids in a new pot or hanging planter. Orchid owners can ask questions on continuing care for their orchids and best practices to keep them blooming and healthy. There is a small charge for each plant re-potted, depending on size. All proceeds will go to the Florida West Coast Orchid Society.

Spring is also the time to plant bromeliads and the Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation will be selling bare root bromeliads from the gardens. Bromeliads provide color and interesting shapes to yards and garden landscapes. All proceeds will return to the gardens to purchase new plants, trees and shrubs.

The event well be held in the McKay Creek Plaza and Tropical Courtyard at The Florida Botanical Gardens. Admission is free. Members of the Botanical Gardens will receive 10-percent off any bromeliad purchase. For more information about the clinic and sale, please visit www.flbgfoundation.org or call (727) 582-2117.

The Florida Botanical Gardens is located at 12520 Ulmerton Road in Largo, with an alternate entrance at 12211 Walsingham Road. The gardens remain open from 7 a.m. until dusk every day, with free admission during daylight hours. For more information, visit www.flbg.org or call (727) 582-2100.