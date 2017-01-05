Events Surrounding National Championship Football Game

The College Football Playoff (CFP) will have a great lineup of events takinge place in Tampa Bay leading up to the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship. See what they have planned leading up to the BIG Alabama vs Clemson game on Monday, January 9, 2017 below.

Championship Campus, which will stretch from Amalie Arena along Tampa’s picturesque waterfront, will host CFP signature events that are expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors to downtown Tampa.

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! is a free three-day music festival that will take place at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Eric Paslay will perform Friday, Jan. 6, along with The Shadowboxers and Clare Dunn. Flo Rida will headline Saturday, Jan. 7, with an additional performance by Cold War Kids. Jay Pharoah will serve as a special guest host Sunday, Jan. 8, with Usher taking center stage as the headline act. Additional Sunday performances include Gavin DeGraw and Jamie N Commons.

Playoff Fan Central, a 200,000-square foot college football themed park, will take place at the Tampa Convention Center. Family-friendly experiences such as youth clinics, autograph sessions and pep rallies will highlight the three-day event. Playoff Fan Central runs Friday, Jan. 6 (3-8 p.m.), Saturday, Jan. 7 (noon-8 p.m.), and Sunday, Jan. 8 (noon-8 p.m.). Single-tickets are $8 ($10 day of event) and children 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Groups of 20 or more can be purchased for $5 per ticket.

On Saturday, Jan. 7 (9 a.m.-noon), fans are invited to attend Media Day at the Amalie Arena. The event is free. Fans will have a unique opportunity to watch members of the national media conduct interviews with coaches and student-athletes prior to the title game. ESPN will broadcast live from the event.

The Extra Yard 5K on Sunday, Jan. 8, will benefit the College Football Playoff Foundation and Extra Yard for Teachers. Registration is $30 for the 5K and $15 for the fun run. The event will begin at 8 a.m.

Taste of the Championship is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8 (7-10 p.m.) at the Florida Aquarium. Ticket holders will experience an exclusive night of great food and entertainment featuring some of the most exclusive chefs in Tampa and some of college football’s greatest legends. Proceeds from the elegant event benefit the College Football Playoff Foundation.

Finally, to celebrate the first College Football Playoff National Championship played in Tampa, the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and CFP have teamed up for Championship Beach Bash, which will take place Sunday, Jan. 8 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) at Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach. The free, family-friendly event will feature a pep-rally atmosphere with games, live music and more.

To learn more about the ancillary events in connection with the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship visit www.collegefootballplayoff.com and follow @CFBPlayoff on Twitter. Fans are also encouraged to download the official mobile app of the College Football Playoff, “CFP Gameday.”