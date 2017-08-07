Epiphany Movies Filming in Tarpon Springs

Tarpon Springs – Focus of New Film

If you noticed film crews in Tarpon Springs this summer, you might also have seen writer-directors’ and sisters Koula Sossiadis Kazista and Katina Sossiadis’ working on their first feature, EPIPHANY, an ensemble drama.

EPIPHANY follows the story of Luka, a young girl desperate to connect with her negligent father in a Greek sponge diving town in Florida. While also struggling in her relationship with her pill-addicted uncle, Luka befriends an older man and slowly uncovers her family’s mysterious past.

EPIPHANY is a story of familial love. This story lives on the sea and in the hearts of simple, hard-working people who struggle to maintain the important traditions of the past while striving for happiness in the present moment.

“As young adults, inspired by our personal experiences, we developed a script showcasing the town of Tarpon Springs and the intricacies of this small, tight-knit community and its extraordinary commitment to preserving Greek tradition. Growing up with a Greek immigrant father it was the only place that our father became fully alive, where he felt like he was home again,” says writer-directors’ Koula Sossiadis Kazista and Katina Sossiadis.

“Epiphany is the next phase of our love story. Set around the transcending EPIPHANY celebration, which is an experience so cinematic and beautiful that it begs to be on screen, EPIPHANY is a character-driven tribute to the traditions, culture and struggles so unique to Greek-Americans.”

The drama’s cast features: Caitlin Carmichael (WHEELMAN, 300: RISE OF AN EMPIRE, DEXTER); Alex Dimitriades (THE SLAP, THE INFINITE MAN, GHOST SHIP); George Georgiou (GAME OF THRONES, MAMA MIA, THE MUMMY); Scottie Thompson (12 MONKEYS, STAR TREK, THE BLACKLIST); Burt Young (ROCKY, CHINATOWN, ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA).

EPIPHANY will be the second film the writer-director duo has completed together, the first being a short film entitled LYNN’S WAKE in 1999. The film was globally well received at several film festivals. The film is scheduled to be complete in 2018.