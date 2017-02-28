DANCE FOR PLANTS Fundraiser for Gulfport Community Garden

DANCE FOR PLANTS is a Swing & Zydeco dance to benefit the Gulfport Community Garden with music from DJ Jim Hance. Plant inspired attire is welcomed.

The second annual Dance for Plants to benefit the Gulfport Community Garden will be held at the Gulfport Casino Ballroom on Friday, March 10.

Doors open at 6:30 PM. There will be a silent raffle featuring items by local artisans & businesses. Mangia Gourmet will have their delicious, healthy food available for purchase.

There is no partner needed for dancing, and at 7 PM Sharon Stern will give a Zydeco dance lesson. From 8 to 11 DJ Jim Hance will be spinning a great variety of Swing, Zydeco and other tunes for dancing.

The Gulfport Casino vintage grand ballroom is smoke free and provides a full cash bar. Tickets are $10 in advance $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at the following Gulfport locations: The Gulfport Casino 5500 Shore Blvd., The Beach Bazaar 3115 Beach Blvd., & Mangia Gourmet 2930 Beach Blvd.

The garden is also proud to announce that they will be featured on the Sustainable Agricultural Collision (SUAC) Tour February 25 from 9 a.m. – 1p.m. and the Pink Flamingo Tour of the Garden District on March 4 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The garden’s mission is to grow and share food and knowledge for our community and each other in an open, creative, and supportive environment. For more more information on this event, please contact George Zarillo at 845-242-7452.