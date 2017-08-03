Da Sesto Italiano Celebrating 10 Years in Pinellas Park

Da Sesto Italiano – Bigger & Better than Ever

Story by Peter Roos • Photos by Tropical Focus Photography

For the past ten years, Da Sesto Italiano has been serving up the best authentic and Traditional Italian food in Tampa Bay.

The restaurant’s growing reputation for award-winning cuisine, had people flocking in droves to their cozy strip center location. Their recent move into the bigger, free-standing building just to the north was perfectly timed. “After moving to a bigger location, I thought people would not have to stand in line anymore to get in…” says Sesto. He was mistaken. You should still make reservations to ensure a seat in this popular restaurant.

The new location can accommodate over 150 diners with an outside patio opening in the fall, enough to add a premium full liquor bar. News coverage of the multiple awards won by the “Top Local Chef” and Da Sesto Italiano this year, have catapulted them into a whole new level of fame and popularity. Some regulars were at first skeptical when they heard of a ‘bigger’ Da Sesto, thinking a larger place would diminish the intimacy level which was such a popular draw in the prior location.

Rest assured that this is not the case. At Da Sesto Italiano, everyone is Famiglia and it shows. Sesto Ramadori is owner and chef. On most nights, you will see Sesto supervising with his wife Annick and daughter Ashley serving as hostesses. Just observe the interaction between the staff and the customers. It truly is “amore”. You will feel you’ve been transported to Italy.

Sesto and his wife Annick, both hopeless romantics, had a vision for what they wanted their new restaurant to look and feel like.

They wanted an old-world style ristorante, reminiscent of the bistros in the older parts of Italy. To remain intimate they created special separated areas. There is a dimly lit room, decorated with large old sepia-toned prints of Sesto’s Italian home town from the Marche region. The room is separated from the main dining room by beautiful large sepia-toned roman style columns and arches. Floor-length curtains are tied to the columns, allowing the room to be closed off for private parties or lunch meetings, accommodating up to 22 people with a wall-mounted flat-screen monitor for presentations. Two corners of the restaurant feature two luxurious high-back round booths with seating for up to 6 people, topped by crystal drum shade chandeliers.

Da Sesto Italiano can accommodate any type of party, from the private romantic dinner for two, to families and very large parties. Tables are beautifully set with black tablecloths, white napkins and flickering candles. There is live music several days a week. You’ll have no trouble selecting a wine to match your meal, as Da Sesto’s extensive wine list features almost 150 different kinds of wine certain to please any palate.