Couples Registration Now Open for Clerk’s 11th Annual Valentine’s Day Group Wedding at Florida Botanical Gardens

A single ceremony will unite all couples in attendance. The couples and their guests will celebrate with wedding cake and refreshments provided by local sponsors. In addition, everyone will be serenaded with a cappella melodies performed by the Charmonizers Barbershop Quartet.

The Clerk has waived the normal $30.00 ceremony fee. Standard marriage license fees will still apply. To participate, couples must sign-up no later than Friday, January 27, 2017 .

To register for the event, please visit the Clerk’s website at www.mypinellasclerk.org.