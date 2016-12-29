http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/florida-botanical-gardens-wedding.jpg 818 1069 paradisenewsfl@gmail.com http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/pn-red-web-header.jpg paradisenewsfl@gmail.com2016-12-29 01:39:582016-12-29 01:39:58Couples Registration Now Open for Clerk’s 11th Annual Valentine’s Day Group Wedding at Florida Botanical Gardens
Couples Registration Now Open for Clerk’s 11th Annual Valentine’s Day Group Wedding at Florida Botanical Gardens
Ken Burke, Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, announced that registration is now open for the Clerk’s 11th Annual Valentine’s Day Group Wedding. Up to fifty couples are expected to be joined together for one group wedding ceremony on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, 2017 in the romantic and picturesque Wedding Garden of the Florida Botanical Gardens in Largo.
“Our Valentine’s Day Group Wedding event is a memorable occasion many in the community look forward to and we are very thankful for the couples who allow us to partake in their special day” said the organizer of the event, Clerk Burke.
A single ceremony will unite all couples in attendance. The couples and their guests will celebrate with wedding cake and refreshments provided by local sponsors. In addition, everyone will be serenaded with a cappella melodies performed by the Charmonizers Barbershop Quartet.
The Clerk has waived the normal $30.00 ceremony fee. Standard marriage license fees will still apply. To participate, couples must sign-up no later than Friday, January 27, 2017.
To register for the event, please visit the Clerk’s website at www.mypinellasclerk.org.
In order to be eligible to register for the 2017 wedding event, application for a marriage license must be made between December 19, 2016 and February 10, 2017. The ceremony will take place at 2:00 p.m. in the Wedding Garden of the Florida Botanical Gardens located at 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL 33774. Couples will receive a special Commemorative Marriage Certificate, which will be mailedwithin one week from the date of the ceremony with the official Certificate of Marriage. All couples should arrive at the Botanical Gardens by 1:00 p.m. on the day of the event with their marriage license and identification.
For more information regarding the event, please contact Recording Services at (727) 464-3008 or visit the Clerk’s website. For more information about the Wedding Garden or the Florida Botanical Gardens, visit www.flbg.org.
