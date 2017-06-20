Community Conversation Engages Citizens

Citizens across Pinellas County joined the Board of County Commissioners for its 8th Annual Community Conversation Thursday evening to discuss important updates and topics in person, via telephone and online.

More than 60 citizens attended in person at the St. Petersburg College – Seminole Campus, joining several thousand more who participated by blog or telephone, viewed the event on the county’s website or local television, or engaged through social media channels.

More than 19,000 listened or joined in via telephone, and 550 people viewed the meeting through Facebook Live streaming video. Citizens had the opportunity to ask their commissioners questions through a blog and social media, as well as in person at St. Petersburg College’s University Partnership Center Digitorium.

Citizens joined Pinellas County Commissioners as well as County Administrator Mark S. Woodard. The conversation was moderated by Al Ruechel of Bay News 9.

Listening to citizens’ input helps guide decisions that the County makes to provide first class services to the community.

For more information about Community Conversation, including links to resources about the county’s strategic plan and the citizen survey, visit www.pinellascounty.org/CommunityConversation or call (727) 464-3000.