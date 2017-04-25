Coastal property owners encouraged to attend Sand Key beach nourishment public information meeting May 3

Representatives will be available to discuss easements required for project

Public information meeting to be held on Wednesday, May 3, from 6 – 7:30 p.m., in Largo

Meeting will provide information about easements needed to ensure project completion

Coastal property owners who have received an easement request are encouraged to attend

Pinellas County will host a public information meeting on Wednesday, May 3, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. about the upcoming Sand Key beach nourishment project. The meeting will be held in the Magnolia Room at Pinellas County Extension, located at 12520 Ulmerton Road, in Largo. The meeting will provide an overview of the easements needed to ensure project completion and an overview of the planned Pinellas County Shore Protection Project, a cost-share partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Representatives from Pinellas County and the Corps will answer questions about the easements that will be required for portions of properties located along the coast where the nourishment activity will take place. Easements will allow the work to continue and keep beach areas open to the public.

Beach nourishment benefits the community by providing increased storm protection for property owners and recreational opportunities for beach visitors. It also creates important habitat for shorebirds and nesting sea turtles.

The project aligns with Pinellas County’s strategic plan of practicing superior environmental stewardship to preserve and manage environmental lands, beach parks and historical assets.