Clearwater Marathon Traffic Advisory for Sunday, January 22nd

The course starts early (6:35 a.m.) at Coachman Park on Clearwater’s waterfront, heads through downtown to access the Clearwater Bridge, south to the Sand Key Bridge, descending onto barrier-island-flat Gulf Boulevard and into Sand Key Park and then returning to Gulf Boulevard for the next 9 miles. The course continues through Indian Shores and then turns inland over the Park Boulevard Bridge and takes an easterly route onto Oakhurst Road to the Pinellas Trail. It then turns north on the Trail before reaching Clearwater and a short trek on S. Ft. Harrison before turning west into the Harbor Oaks neighborhood. The course heads west on the Clearwater Bridge approach for a short jaunt, exiting off to the double-helix ramp onto the bay level and the finish line just ahead back at Coachman Park.