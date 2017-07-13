City of St. Pete Beach 60th Anniversary ‘Best of SPB’ Awards

On Sunday, July 9, 2017, the City of St. Pete Beach celebrated 60 years at a celebration brunch at the Don Cesar with over 150 people in attendance. A presentation was given on the history of St. Pete Beach by Lance Peterson and Michael Heerschap of the Gulf Beaches Museum. Leading up to the brunch the City of St. Pete Beach conducted a survey to reveal the “Best Of” in St Pete Beach. The results were announced at the brunch. And the winners are:

Best Hotel – Plaza Beach Resort

Best Place for Breakfast –Seahorse Restaurant

Best Place for Lunch – Willy’s Burgers and Booze

Best Place for Dinner – Snapper’s Sea Grill

Best Small Business – Barracuda’s Deli Cafe

Best Large Business – TradeWinds Island Resorts

Best Retail Shop – Bamboozle Best Bar – Drunken Clam

Best Place for Live Music – Jimmy B’s

Best Place for Ice Cream – Larry’s Ice Cream and Gelatos

Congratulations to all the winners. The City of St Pete Beach is a great place to live and work because of businesses like these. To see pictures and slide show from the brunch go to www.spbrec.com or on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/spbrec/.