City of St. Pete Beach 60th Anniversary ‘Best of SPB’ Awards
On Sunday, July 9, 2017, the City of St. Pete Beach celebrated 60 years at a celebration brunch at the Don Cesar with over 150 people in attendance. A presentation was given on the history of St. Pete Beach by Lance Peterson and Michael Heerschap of the Gulf Beaches Museum. Leading up to the brunch the City of St. Pete Beach conducted a survey to reveal the “Best Of” in St Pete Beach. The results were announced at the brunch. And the winners are:
Best Hotel – Plaza Beach Resort
Best Place for Breakfast –Seahorse Restaurant
Best Place for Lunch – Willy’s Burgers and Booze
Best Place for Dinner – Snapper’s Sea Grill
Best Small Business – Barracuda’s Deli Cafe
Best Large Business – TradeWinds Island Resorts
Best Retail Shop – Bamboozle Best Bar – Drunken Clam
Best Place for Live Music – Jimmy B’s
Best Place for Ice Cream – Larry’s Ice Cream and Gelatos
Congratulations to all the winners. The City of St Pete Beach is a great place to live and work because of businesses like these. To see pictures and slide show from the brunch go to www.spbrec.com or on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/spbrec/.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!