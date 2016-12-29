City of South Pasadena Needs Artspring Volunteers

The city is looking for volunteers to help with the 31st Annual Artspring Exhibition. Shifts are available on the following dates March 27 – April 3, 2017. Please consider donating a few hours of your time.

Artists are also needed to exhibit their artwork in the following mediums: clay, fiber, wood, metals, glass, photography, paper or paint. Sculptures may be submitted in clay, wood, metals or glass. First, Second and Third Place ribbons will be awarded in three categories (artwork, photography, and sculpture), along with the Mayor’s Award and Honorable Mention ribbons. No entry fee required.

To register or for more information, please call City Hall at 347-4171.