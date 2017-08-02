Chill Restaurant on St. Pete Beach

One of the true innovators on the beaches, Ruthie Buxbaum’s Chill has evolved full-circle since they were featured on the cover of Paradise NEWS in February of 2016. They had recently opened the popular outdoor dining area after relocating a block and a half east from their original location on the corner of Gulf and Corey. Having started in January 2011 as ‘Steam’, the great little coffee shop that started it all, Chill has evolved into the restaurant and party headquarters at the heart of downtown St. Pete Beach at 357 Corey Ave.

Everyone is thrilled that Carl their favorite piano entertainer has fully recovered from medical challenges and is back better than ever. The prominent bar area turns into a festive party when Carl takes over the piano bar every Thursday, Friday & Saturday night year-round. The 50-person party and meeting room in the back is in frequent demand, particularly near the holidays, and is available for breakfast and lunch groups to meet.

Chill’s one of the ‘early openers’ on the beach, serving breakfast while other Corey store owners are still in bed. Their new Sunday Brunch offers conventional breakfast items including custom omelettes and waffles, often with lunch, too… salmon, shrimp and a carving station along with an array of vegetables of the season, including all you care to eat for under $20. An awesome Bloody Mary Bar, a variety of Mimosas or your favorite beverage are also available from Chill’s premium full liquor bar.

Dinner is served daily from 3 PM. Traditional entrees, from fish tacos, two gourmet burger choices with fries and Tuna Sashimi to Wild Salmon and Fresh Catch, Meatloaf, Filet Au Poivre and creative chicken dishes, all with gourmet sides, are priced $15 – $27.

Then there’s the side of the menu that really sets Chill apart, the Small Plates designed for sharing. Small Plate Starters, priced $8 to $15, include Lobster Bisque and French Onion Soup, Goat Cheese Tapenade Terrine, Colossal Stuffed Black Olives, Black n Blue Fondue, Kale and Caesar Salads, Savory Brie and, more dessert than starters, Roasted Dates stuffed with gorgonzola or Brie with Brandied mixed nuts and apple slices. Small Plate Vegetables include Roasted Spaghetti Squash, Felafel, Sautéed Kale, Stuffed Butternut Squash and Truffled Mashed Potatoes.

Everyone’s favorite Watermelon Salad is back, trimmed with macadamiaencrusted goat cheese. Try the new addition Ancient Grains & Seasonal Roasted Vegetables. Protein-based small plates, also designed for sharing include gourmet preparations of fresh fish, shrimp, crab cakes, Steak Tips and Espresso Rubbed Beef priced $10-18.

There’s a $6-$8 children’s menu, too! Enjoy Skyway Jazz and wine specials on Wednesdays, $5 Select Martinis and select ½ price drafts on Thursdays.

To read the Chill story, see a menu, food and drink specials, other entertainment and more, visit Chill online at www.chillstpetebeach.com.

Story by Peter Roos • Photos by Tropical Focus Photography