Astrology with Sarah Lyons: August & September 2017

AUGUST: An action packed August begins with a Full Sturgeon Moon in Aquarius on the 7th, that is a Lunar Eclipse! This is a powerful energy that will surface with action oriented, progressive plans that result in major changes for every sign!

On the 12th, our little trickster Mercury will station retrograde for the next three weeks in Virgo; sign of details and service. You may have already felt the shadow’s influence as this time to wind down and REdo, REview, and REconnect approaches! Remember not to make major decisions or purchases now; but to let go and clear away for the new to come to you; whether it be in your home, work or relationship or health areas! In fact this is a wonderful time to REview a wellness plan and get back on track after the summer fun! Fiery Mars is enjoying it’s transit in Leo; giving generously, expressing warmth and boosting confidence in this sign of great splendor!

The New Moon in Leo on the 21st is a Total Solar Eclipse which can be seen in it’s totality across the USA! From Oregon on down diagonally across the country to South Carolina, the moon will cast a shadow blocking the sunlight when it moves

between the Earth and Sun! This powerful celestial phenomena will have profound personal and global effects; especially here in America where it can be seen! The Sun enters Virgo on the 22nd to direct our attention to details; but when Venus visits Leo on the 25th, we will have a hard time resisting the dramatic and luxurious desires it brings!

SEPTEMBER: The last three weeks of summer begin as action planet Mars visits industrious Virgo on the 5th. This is a great time to focus energy on practical duties and needs. On the same day, just hours later, Mercury will begin to move forward; ending its retrograde phase. When it joins Mars on the 9th a time of attention to details and planning will be put into action for the rest of this month! A Full Corn Moon in Pisces lights up the sky on September 6th bringing out an amazing amount of creative and intuitive influences! Topics that surface will see opportunity for change as our imagination and ideas can transform and challenge us to find solutions.

Love planet Venus is ardent and romantic while travelling through Leo; but on the 19th she brings her beauty and popularity to discriminating Virgo. High standards are the focus now as the planet of love gets practical; and by joining Mercury and Mars, the influences are all directed to a no nonsense approach to whatever we do.

A New Moon also in Virgo on the 20th gets us ready and organized for this lunar cycle to take us into the fall! On the 22nd when the Sun enters Libra and brings the first day of Autumn, the season of change and harvest will be beginning as we transition from summer and prepare for winter! Mercury enters Libra on the 29th helping us weigh the pros and cons of all decisions going forward. There are only nine more days for Libras to enjoy their Jupiter transit as it will not be back in this sign for eleven years! Count your blessings lovely Libras they have been many!

LEO:

August: Relationships get Eclipse energized to a new level now! Enjoy private time. Review values and finances. You are ready for action! Solar Eclipse in your sign signifies sudden new beginnings with purpose!

September: Spotlight on finances and resources; especially with partner. You are popular and get your way now! Careful spending andnew values lead in fresh future direction. Creative thinking gives spontaneous results!

VIRGO:

August: Workplace issues surface with Eclipse. Health matters get needed attention. Enjoy friends; social events. Time to get back to your true self; inner desires. Private action paves the way for new plans!

September: Partners take the spotlight; personal and business. Family obligations are challenging. You take action later to make things right.

LIBRA:

August: Love can leap to a new level with the Eclipse! Fun, children also are focus! Status is enhanced; superiors favor you! Friends bring adventure; future plans get action; new energy! Review your dreams.

September: Hidden issues are revealed in health and work areas. Enjoy friends and social time. Make future plans. You take action behind the scenes, organize and find new ways to solve needs and manifest dreams.

SCORPIO:

August: Home and family matters are in the Eclipse spotlight! Reconnect to friends. Travel can be romantic; learning enjoyable. Career is where the action is with new options; direction, where you are noticed!

September: Romance, fun and children are on center stage! Status is enhanced as you gain favor. Time goes to friends, social activities. New hopes and future dreams bring a healing energy as you move forward.

SAGITTARIUS:

August: Eclipse lights up daily life as you are constantly on the move now! Communication can be revealing. Resources are enhanced. Travel is an adventure! New interest in education and insight.

September: Home and family needs surface and you step up to assist. Travel is pleasant; legal matters go well. You take action in new career direction where you will shine! Create a balance in inner and outer world.

CAPRICORN:

August: Full moon Eclipse highlights values and income as your attention stays on finances this month. Endings of old patterns are timely. A return trip is likely. Partners and associates are cooperative.

September: Travel is in the spotlight with many short trips now and also longer trips later. Intuition is a guide as adjustments are made for daily life. Review improved finances before choosing options.

AQUARIUS:

August: Full Moon Eclipse in your sign puts you on stage; express yourself! An enhanced wellness plan benefits you! Energy goes into relationships; where new paths open doors to your future; cooperate.

September: Full moon shines on income; spending and values. A hidden talent may surface. Partners are easy going. Resources and financial plans get new insight. End outdated habits or old patterns to bring healing.

PISCES:

August: The Eclipsed full moon accents private affairs. Children and recreation bring pleasure. Reconnect and review relationships. Health concerns get attention with new solutions. Work and duties become priority!

September:

The Full Moon Eclipse falls in your sign this month! Ideals are awakened but are they realistic? Partners take action and focus as new direction can heal yourself and relationships. Health improves now.

ARIES:

August: Eclipse highlights friends, social time, future plans and dreams! New energy fills romance, recreation and creative endeavors; fun! Enjoy family time and home life. Review work; health. Travel with partner.

September: Private time is healing; meditate, break away from the world. Insight comes easily; secrets revealed. Love and fun fill your free time; but duties call for a new plan of action! Your needs come first; then help others.

TAURUS:

August: Eclipse shines on career, status area with growth and change likely! Pleasant days and chats, with action occurring on the home front. New plans likely for home and family. Reconnect to kids; hobbies.

September: Spotlight falls on friends and social events of a charitable nature. Dream for the future; enjoy family. Energy pours into recreation, children and creativity as new opportunities unfold. Adjust for ME time.

GEMINI:

August:

Education and travel are accented with the Eclipse! Take your love along and enjoy daily adventures! Increase in income and reconnecting to family for new starts occur later. Get back to satisfaction!

September:

Changes are likely in status and career with financial perks. Projects on the homefront and issues with family keep you busy. Pleasant conversations are highlighted as inner desires take off on new directions!

CANCER:

August: Financial matters are featured with Eclipse; as work and family get involved to assist. You are popular now and get your way! Energy goes into earning. Get reconnected in conversations and media!

September: Travel to the sea; learn a spiritual practice or experience something unique! Income Increases and spending reviewed. Daily routines get organized with new objectives added. Drive defensively.

Astrological Forecast by Sarah Lyons. Sarah Lyons has been providing astrological information for a lifetime; and a former president of the Astrology Association of St. Petersburg, one of the oldest groups in the United States. Available for private sessions, personal and business forecasting, lectures, parties, classes and more. Learn more at www.sarahlyonsastrologer.com