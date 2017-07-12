7th Annual Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest

Do You Have The Best Cupcake in St. Petersburg?
Put your baking to the test at St. Pete’s BIGGEST cupcake competition 

Happy 100th Birthday to the Morean Arts Center!  

The Morean Arts Center invites you to compete in a city-wide search for St. Petersburg’s BEST CUPCAKE as part of our Centennial Celebration!

Morean Center for Clay
420 22nd Street South
Saturday, August 19 from 12PM-3PM

A $15 entry fee allows each participant to enter one submission. A minimum of 4 delicious cupcakes are required for entry so the judges can taste each submission.

For more information, click HERE

