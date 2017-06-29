4th of July Fireworks Celebrations
Gulfport
City of Gulfport 4th of July Celebration Schedule of Events:
- GULFPORT MARINA’S KID’S STAR BANGLED BANNER FISHING DERBY -Recreation Field ( Seawall), 8:00 am to 1:00pm
- TUESDAY FRESH MARKET – 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
- GULFPORT RECREATION FAMILY SAND SCULPTURE CONTEST – On Gulfport Beach 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- PARADE ON BEACH BLVD– 6:00 pm
- MAYOR & COUNCIL WELCOME– North-West Casino Entrance immediately after the Parade.
- SPECTACULAR FIREWORKS – 9:00 pm
Read more about Gulfport’s celebrations here.
Madeira Beach
July 4th Fireworks
Date: Tuesday, July 4th
Time: Just after 9pm
Location: In intracoastal waterways behind the Recreation Building
Info: Join the City of Madeira Beach for their annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration! The fireworks display will begin at dark (roughly 9:15-9:20) and will be launched once again from a barge located in the intracoastal off of the Madeira Beach City Centre site. Viewing is available from the Madeira Beach Rec Center Fields which is FREE to the public. In addition to the Rec Fields there are prime viewing areas on the water at the American Legion and the Courtyard by Marriott in Madeira Beach and other waterfront areas. Boats are welcome as well but are encouraged to steer clear of the fireworks barge and are reminded that there is NO MOARING off the seawall or the children’s fishing pier that is located at ROC Park. For more information, contact the City of Madeira Beach at 727-391-9951.
Redington Shores
Redington Shores will be launching fireworks on the beach at dusk.
St. Pete Beach
July 4th Fireworks
Date: Tuesday, July 4th
Time: Approximately 9pm
Location: Upham Beach
Click To View Map of Location.
Click To Download FQA.
St. Petersburg
Treasure Island
Treausre Island will launch Independence Day Fireworks on the beach at 104th Avenue & Gulf Blvd around 9pm on Tuesday, July 4th. $10 parking at TI Community Center 9am to 10pm. Info
