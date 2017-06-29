4th of July Fireworks Celebrations

Gulfport

City of Gulfport 4th of July Celebration Schedule of Events:

GULFPORT MARINA’S KID’S STAR BANGLED BANNER FISHING DERBY -Recreation Field ( Seawall), 8:00 am to 1:00pm

TUESDAY FRESH MARKET – 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

GULFPORT RECREATION FAMILY SAND SCULPTURE CONTEST – On Gulfport Beach 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

PARADE ON BEACH BLVD – 6:00 pm

MAYOR & COUNCIL WELCOME – North-West Casino Entrance immediately after the Parade.

SPECTACULAR FIREWORKS – 9:00 pm

Read more about Gulfport’s celebrations here.

Madeira Beach

July 4th Fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4th

Time: Just after 9pm

Location: In intracoastal waterways behind the Recreation Building

Info: Join the City of Madeira Beach for their annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration! The fireworks display will begin at dark (roughly 9:15-9:20) and will be launched once again from a barge located in the intracoastal off of the Madeira Beach City Centre site. Viewing is available from the Madeira Beach Rec Center Fields which is FREE to the public. In addition to the Rec Fields there are prime viewing areas on the water at the American Legion and the Courtyard by Marriott in Madeira Beach and other waterfront areas. Boats are welcome as well but are encouraged to steer clear of the fireworks barge and are reminded that there is NO MOARING off the seawall or the children’s fishing pier that is located at ROC Park. For more information, contact the City of Madeira Beach at 727-391-9951.

Redington Shores

Redington Shores will be launching fireworks on the beach at dusk.

St. Pete Beach

July 4th Fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4th

Time: Approximately 9pm

Location: Upham Beach

Click To View Map of Location.

Click To Download FQA.

St. Petersburg

Celebrate independence with a free festive fireworks celebration on the waterfront with live music, kids’ games and activities, face painting, food trucks and more. Enjoy a patriotic live broadcast from Q105’s Flash in North Straub Park from 5-7 pm and live music by AudioStar.

Fireworks start at 9 pm, weather permitting but may start as early as 8:30 pm or as late as 10 pm depending on weather.

Sponsored by the city of St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation, Beasley Media Group and Crown Automotive Group. Info

Treasure Island

Treausre Island will launch Independence Day Fireworks on the beach at 104th Avenue & Gulf Blvd around 9pm on Tuesday, July 4th. $10 parking at TI Community Center 9am to 10pm. Info