3rd Annual Beer Project Returns to the Museum of Fine Arts

The Museum of Fine Arts and fifteen area craft brewers collaborate to preserve one of the Museum’s most popular pieces of art, a 20th century beaded Bamileke elephant mask. This MFA fundraiser features hand-crafted beers, available for one-night only, inspired by selected works in the Museum collection. From the vintage tattoo girl photographed by H.H. Bartram to the sun-drenched, California glamour of a James Weeks painting, each work of art inspires a different taste profile and mood, all captured by craft beer makers. Each guest receives a commemorative Beer Project glass, beer tasting, gourmet appetizers and entrance into the MFA galleries.

Festivities include a roving tattoo parlor, themed pop-up beer lounges designed by Andrew Winchell of Inside Jobs Design, and live painting by Daniel Mrgan, a St. Pete-based muralist and artist. Mrgan’s work, seen in galleries and collections throughout the Bay area, is a celebratory paean to an ever-changing St. Pete. His large scale work, painted live on-site during The Beer Project, will be auctioned off that evening. All funds raised at the auction will help conserve the Museum’s Bamileke elephant mask.

Participating breweries include Abita Brewing Co., Big Storm Brewing Co., Bootleggers Brewworx, Bury Me Brewing Co., Cigar City Cider & Mead, Crooked Thumb Brewery, Flying Boat Brewery, Green Bench Brewing Co., Green Bench Cider & Mead, Marker 48 Brewing Co., Mastry’s Brewing Co., Pinellas Ale Works, Rapp Brewing Co., and Stilt House Brewing Co.

DATE: Friday, June 9

TIME: 7 – 10 pm

TICKETS: $45 for MFA members; non-members pay $60 in advance and $75 at the door.

Wine passes are also available for an additional $5. Designated drivers are $30.

Guests must be 21 years or older to participate.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS, ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – The MFA at 255 Beach Drive N.E. has a world-class collection, with works by Monet, Morisot, Rodin, O’Keeffe, Willem de Kooning, and many others. Also displayed are ancient Greek and Roman, Egyptian, Asian, African, pre-Columbian, and Native American art. Selections from the photography collection, one of the largest and finest in the Southeast, are now on view in a gallery dedicated to the medium. Kristen A. Shepherd is the new Executive Director.

To order tickets, please call 727.896.2667 or visit mfastpete.org/beer-project. To receive further Beer Project updates, visit us on social media at Facebook.com/MFABeerProject or on the MFA Viewpoint App under Custom Tours.