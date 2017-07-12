Register for the 24th Annual Great Bay Scallop Search set for Saturday, August 26, 9am – 1pm.

Don your snorkel and sign up quickly: The Great Bay Scallop Search date has been set for Saturday, August 26 . We are recruiting 200 volunteer snorkelers to search for scallops in select areas within Boca Ciega and Lower Tampa Bay. The goal of the event is to monitor and document the health and status of the bay scallop population. Sign up fast for this free event, and help us tally up the bay scallop population in Tampa Bay!

We mainly recruit volunteers with shallow draft boats, but we have limited spots for canoes and kayaks. We also accommodate volunteer snorkelers without boats by matching them with boaters who have room aboard their vessel.

Registration fills up very quickly, so don’t hesitate to sign up today!