2017 St. Pete Beach Senior Excursions

The St. Pete Beach Community Center has new Senior Excursions on the schedule January -March. The excursions are a great way for local seniors to travel with their friends and make new ones! All excursions will depart from the St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr. All trips will leave the Community Center at 9a.m. and return by 4 p.m. Participants must pre-register by the Wednesday prior to the excursion. There are limited number of seats available. Each trip is $12 for residents of St. Pete Beach and $15 for non residents. Cost covers transportation only. All admissions or lunch are extra and the responsibility of the participants. For more information call 727.363.9245 or visit www.spbrec.com.

TRIP SCHEDULE :

Jan 7th—Ringling Museum

Jan 14th—Mixon Fruit Farm

Jan 21st—Florida Aquarium

Jan 28th—Ellenton Outlets

Feb 4th—St. Armands Circle

Feb 11th—Dunedin Craft Festival

Feb 18th—Florida State Fair

Feb 25th—Tampa Outlets

Mar 4th—Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

Mar 11th—Florida Strawberry Festival

Mar 18th—Ikea, Ybor City & The Columbia Restaurant

Mar 25th—International Mall

Find out what else is happening in St. Pete Beach at http://www.spbrec.com/.