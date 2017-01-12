http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/spmoh-happy-hour-with-the-historian.jpg 522 768 paradisenewsfl@gmail.com http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/pn-red-web-header.jpg paradisenewsfl@gmail.com2017-01-12 16:38:002017-01-12 16:38:002017 Happy Hour with the Historian Schedule
2017 Happy Hour with the Historian Schedule
Happy Hour with the Historian is returning to the St. Petersburg Museum of History in 2017. Check out who is coming and when:
- January 12 – Lyn Millner: The Allure of Immortality: An American Cult, a Florida Swamp, and a Renegade Prophet
- March 9 – Craig Pittman: Oh, Florida – America’s Weirdest State
- May 11 – Lisa Bradbury: Weedon Island’s Sunhaven Studios
- July 13 – Peter Meinke: An Evening with Florida’s Poet Laureate
- September 14 – Bill Leavengood: Doc Webb and His Webb’s City
- November 9 – Lynn Waddell: Fringe Florida
Doors open at 6:30PM, includes a cash bar provided by Hops & Props.
Admission: $5 suggested donation. SPMoH Members are FREE.
Find out more at http://spmoh.com/visit/events/happyhour/.
