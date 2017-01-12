2017 Happy Hour with the Historian Schedule

Happy Hour with the Historian is returning to the St. Petersburg Museum of History in 2017. Check out who is coming and when:

  • January 12 – Lyn Millner: The Allure of Immortality: An American Cult, a Florida Swamp, and a Renegade Prophet
  • March 9 – Craig Pittman: Oh, Florida – America’s Weirdest State
  • May 11 – Lisa Bradbury: Weedon Island’s Sunhaven Studios
  • July 13 – Peter MeinkeAn Evening with Florida’s Poet Laureate
  • September 14 – Bill Leavengood: Doc Webb and His Webb’s City
  • November 9 – Lynn Waddell: Fringe Florida

Doors open at 6:30PM, includes a cash bar provided by Hops & Props.

Admission: $5 suggested donation. SPMoH Members are FREE.

Find out more at http://spmoh.com/visit/events/happyhour/.

