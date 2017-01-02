2017 Astrology Forecast by Sarah Lyons

Happy New Year, Everyone! 2017 will be an exciting year for all of us! The United States will welcome a new President, which will affect our country and our relations with the world. The stars are aligned for truly innovative, transformative growth and change for our planet! And, on a personal level we will see the effects as well! Read on for your forecast!

ARIES:

Your sign will feel the most changes in areas of relationships and career especially in spring and late summer. Partnerships are mutually beneficial, whether professional or personal, but your need for independence continues. Romance gets the spotlight spring and summer. When love planet Venus enters your sign in February and stations retrograde there until May make peace and review values to stay on track. June & November finances are enhanced. Action planet Mars is with you February until mid March as you charge ahead; just be mindful of others as you do so! Health looks good overall, but irritations and indulgence in the fall can cause issues.

TAURUS:

Work, duties and health concerns get the most activity this year; as you learn new ways to make improvements in these areas. March and April you will have energy to spare! However, Mercury retrograde in your sign will shift your focus to things undone or needing review. Spring and fall require attention to home and family matters. Finances are addressed all year as you clear up money and resource concerns, while learning to manage and budget better. Venus gives you popularity in June and increased wealth in July and November. Social life focus and charity work is accented in February. Partnerships bring blessings in October, lasting into the next year!

GEMINI:

Relationships with children, lovers can heal and grow this year as transformations take place. Friendships continue to change as old ways and habits are left behind. Spring and summer accents learning and opening up your mind to new beliefs. Energizing Mars visits you late April into June, watch impulsive or scattering tendencies and you will accomplish much. In July Venus gives you the charm to get your way! Career path and status in general continues to be uncertain and without direction; but beginning in October, new opportunities come. Health will also improve in the fall as long as you watch indulgences. Watch your spending in June and July.

CANCER:

Home life and family are blessed this year and in the fall children benefit, creativity soars and love comes easily! Partnerships both personal and professional continue to evolve as needs for freedom and individuality surface. Travel or education may alter your beliefs and philosophy early in the year. Career area is energized until spring with changes likely then social life takes over. June and July Mars will give you all the drive you need to succeed or break away on your own. In August, Venus brings love and favors your way. Financial modifications are a major theme all year. Stay on top of health issues & balance work place demands.

LEO:

A focus on finances starts your year. Celebrate your siblings, stay on the go and learn something new! Health breakthroughs continue especially during the summer months. Career boost in March while work continues to evolve. Late July until mid September, powerful Mars energy takes you to the top! Venus brings you pleasure late August thru September. Hobbies are structured for success. Children learn responsibilities and boundaries. February and August eclipses put the spotlight on you, vitality, wellness and expression. The second August eclipse highlights relationships both biz and personal. Fall brings abundance and optimism into your home and family.

VIRGO:

Your year begins with endings as you finish releasing old issues. Partners may not always be available but can be a source of inspiration. An ongoing theme this year for you will be quiet time for reflection and taking care of your health on all levels; especially in February and August. Career is your focus in the spring. September and October you personally take charge directing and reorganizing on all levels. As fall begins you get what you want as Venus visits your sign until mid October. Then, energy goes into financial matters both earning and spending. Family responsibilities continue all during the year. Home projects or repairs may be needed too.

LIBRA:

The year begins with you tackling work and health matters, finally getting the long needed assistance and breakthroughs for success! All year long future plans and social life keep you busy! Romance and recreation is highlighted during the summer months. Children bring pleasure but family transformations continue; siblings need your support. Home renovations go well and keep evolving. You still have lucky Jupiter in your sign until October 10; bringing growth, abundance, optimism and travel your way! Mid October lovely Venus enhances your life for three weeks and then late that month until mid December action planet Mars gets you motivated!

SCORPIO:

Fun has been on your schedule, but February to mid March work and health matters will take priority. Early this year balancing career and recreation can be a challenge; by late summer home and family issues can also affect career decisions and status in general. All year long constant focus on finances helps you feel like progress is being made. Getting in touch with inner issues helps you prepare for the new cycle of growth that Jupiter brings in the fall. The rest of this year brings new opportunities, abundance, optimism; with luck on your side! Early November sweet Venus smiles on you, and then early December Mars gets you moving along fast!

SAGITTARIUS:

Saturn will be keeping you on task all year as you tend to responsibilities, set boundaries and structure your life. Karmic debts are both paid and received. Family members and home life are your focus as the year unfolds. Travel and education will be highlighted late winter and summer. Creative ideas and social contacts can greatly affect your earning potential up until the fall begins. August brings restlessness; take a trip, reconnect to others. September and October career plans are in high gear and you set yourself free from self imposed limits! You are everybody’s favorite when Venus visits in December. And you can celebrate Saturn’s leaving the 19th!

CAPRICORN:

Home and family matters will be your focus during the first two months. Unexpected issues may arise and everyday life will be adjusted. Career opportunities continue until fall; then social life expands. In winter and mid summer financial matters are in the spotlight. Endings are also a theme for you this year as you let go of old ways. Health requires rest and discipline. Taskmaster Saturn comes home to your sign on December 19th. Karma, responsibilities, structure and ambition are highlighted over the next two years. Venus brings harmony to your sign on Christmas day and lends her charms and beauty to enhance and please, taking you into the next year!

AQUARIUS:

Focus on finances starts your year; be practical with your decisions. March and April bring action to the family and home front. May is play time! Travel and education expand and enlighten until fall arrives; then career and status will benefit with opportunities and growth! The spotlights this year are on personal and professional relation-ships, especially in February and August. Changes are likely as you meet new people and let go of those holding you back. The summer months also require attention to health and wellness. Friends may need your support this year. Future plans become clearer. December fills your social calendar!

PISCES:

Venus in your sign starts the year with harmony, beauty and love throughout January! Mars energizes and motivates you to take charge on those resolutions! An Eclipse in February finishes the last two year cycle of relationship focus, and brings the attention back to you. Health and wellness will be a theme all year long, both physical and mental; especially in winter and late summer. Take down time frequently; just rest. Resources increase this year but watch spending and evaluate financial moves in February and March. Career demands continue throughout the year; with changes in the workplace, or your job likely. You end the year focused on future plans!

Astrology by Sarah Lyons – Sirius Systems Astrological Services

